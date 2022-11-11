Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 761 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $142.36 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $386.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

