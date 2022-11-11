Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Boosted by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.3% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $695,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,619 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,324 shares of company stock worth $12,568,826. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.48.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $8.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $179.96 and a 1-year high of $318.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.63.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

