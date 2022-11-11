Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.4% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,112,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,983,000 after buying an additional 37,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $38.23. 793,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,636,444. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $160.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.