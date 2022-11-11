Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Unionview LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 276,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $193.72. 1,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,329. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.99 and its 200-day moving average is $186.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $238.84.

