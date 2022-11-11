Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $87.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,597. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

