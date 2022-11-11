UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 713 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded down $26.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $518.05. 362,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.00 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $524.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

