Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE UIS opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. Unisys has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $313.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. Unisys had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $461.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Unisys by 6.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Unisys by 64.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Unisys by 2.4% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 131,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Unisys by 19.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,923,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 307,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Unisys by 2.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

