Unilever’s (ULVR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($51.81) price target on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($51.81) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($55.27) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($52.96) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($41.45) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($49.28) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,142.31 ($47.69).
Unilever Trading Down 0.7 %
LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,043 ($46.55) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £102.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,052.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,960.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,841.79.
Unilever Increases Dividend
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
