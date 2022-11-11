Unilever’s (ULVR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($51.81) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($51.81) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($55.27) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($52.96) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($41.45) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($49.28) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,142.31 ($47.69).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,043 ($46.55) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £102.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,052.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,960.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,841.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37.22 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 7,563.45%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

