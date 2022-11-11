Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) PT Raised to C$50.50

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$50.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UNIEF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Uni-Select Price Performance

OTCMKTS UNIEF opened at $30.42 on Monday. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

