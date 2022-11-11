U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,576 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $19,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757,920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,301 shares of company stock worth $1,718,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

NYSE USB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.95. 312,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,308,558. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.