Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.58

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.58 and traded as high as C$41.62. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$41.50, with a volume of 871,418 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.33.
The company has a market cap of C$8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
