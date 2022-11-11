Tri-Tech (OTCMKTS:TRITF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tri-Tech Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRITF – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Tri-Tech shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Tri-Tech Stock Down 100.0 %
About Tri-Tech
Tri-Tech Holding Inc provides consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, and technical services. Its Water, Wastewater Treatment and Municipal Infrastructure segment procures and constructs build-transfer processing equipment and processing control systems for the municipal water supply and distribution, wastewater treatment, and gray water recycling activities; and offers municipal facilities engineering and operation management services for related infrastructure construction projects.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tri-Tech (TRITF)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.