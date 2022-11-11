TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. CSFB upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.25.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Up 2.8 %

RNW stock opened at C$14.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$12.26 and a 12 month high of C$19.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.52.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

About TransAlta Renewables

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 218.60%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

