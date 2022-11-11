Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Sells 481 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1,973.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.5 %

TTEK stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.93 and a 200 day moving average of $135.98. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

