Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $353,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.66.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $18,684,354. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $122.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.22. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

