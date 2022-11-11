Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises 0.7% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 13.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 18.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 107.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.16. 16,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $189.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.49.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.33.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

