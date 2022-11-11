Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,927 shares during the period. DT Midstream makes up 0.7% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.90% of DT Midstream worth $42,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DT Midstream by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in DT Midstream by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,482,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after buying an additional 1,576,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DT Midstream by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,847,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,254,000 after buying an additional 175,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 259,907 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,613,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,079,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DT Midstream Profile

Shares of NYSE DTM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.80. 13,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,505. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

