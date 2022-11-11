The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Rock Point Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,457 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 3.3% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 26.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 57.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.89. 310,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956,708. The firm has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

