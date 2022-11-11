The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells $247,200.00 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $247,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,789,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,609,477.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,167 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $62,867.76.

On Friday, November 4th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 50,200 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $170,178.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 58,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $230,490.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 41,855 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $196,299.95.

On Friday, October 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,091 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $252,120.44.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $270,900.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 29,400 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $146,412.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $57,960.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 8,249 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $37,945.40.

On Friday, October 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 9,800 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $44,492.00.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of Oncology Institute stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 159,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

TOI has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triatomic Management LP boosted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 428,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 538.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 167,527 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 696.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 125,856 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.