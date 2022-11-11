The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.61

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.61 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
The India Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years.
The India Fund Stock Performance
The India Fund stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. 154,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,969. The India Fund has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95.
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
