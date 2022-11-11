The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.61

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.61 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

The India Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years.

The India Fund stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. 154,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,969. The India Fund has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The India Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 26,257 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The India Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

