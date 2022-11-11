The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Price Target to $8.00

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Uniti Group Trading Up 11.5 %

UNIT opened at $7.45 on Monday. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.77, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently -666.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

