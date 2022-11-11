Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on THLLY. Societe Generale cut shares of Thales from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Thales from €135.00 ($135.00) to €140.00 ($140.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.67.

Thales Stock Performance

Shares of THLLY opened at $24.99 on Monday. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

