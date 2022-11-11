Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1,375.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,444 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.36. The company had a trading volume of 153,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,053. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $161.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

