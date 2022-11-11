Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.33.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

TNYA opened at $2.04 on Monday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,718,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 555,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,085,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 528,845 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,366,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 335,378 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 200,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 163,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.