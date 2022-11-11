Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $141.96

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.96 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 138.20 ($1.59). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 140.40 ($1.62), with a volume of 2,099,274 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 141.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 145.58. The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.81.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

