TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on T. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.90.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$28.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$41.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.50. TELUS has a one year low of C$26.30 and a one year high of C$34.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.351 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 99.40%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

