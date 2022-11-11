TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) PT Lowered to C$36.50 at CSFB

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CSFB from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at C$26.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.17. TELUS International has a 1 year low of C$25.55 and a 1 year high of C$45.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

