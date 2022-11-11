Telsey Advisory Group Trims Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Target Price to $4.00

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VWE. Cowen dropped their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson lowered Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 5.08.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Vintage Wine Estates Trading Up 24.3 %

Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 2.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.35. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52 week low of 2.13 and a 52 week high of 12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by 0.09. The firm had revenue of 75.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 76.70 million. Vintage Wine Estates had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vintage Wine Estates

(Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.