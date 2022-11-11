Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

VIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of VIV opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

