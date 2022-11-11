Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tate & Lyle Stock Up 3.3 %

TATYY stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.88. 224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $62.97.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TATYY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.28) to GBX 850 ($9.79) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.