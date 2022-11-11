Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $139.00 at Benchmark

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $180.00 to $139.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TTWO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.04.

TTWO stock opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.44 and its 200-day moving average is $122.05. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $189.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

