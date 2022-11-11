Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,200 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 7.2% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $389,645,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,413 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $260,402,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,644,000 after buying an additional 2,362,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after buying an additional 2,264,575 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE TSM traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.46. 640,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,445,349. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

