Swiss National Bank Sells 38,100 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,194,019 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,416,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Visa by 84.4% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,422,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $476,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,007 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.43. The stock had a trading volume of 179,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,227. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.10. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

