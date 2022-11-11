SVB Leerink Weighs in on Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.21) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.30). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.15) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NKTR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $731.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.24. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $15.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,230,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,672,000 after acquiring an additional 339,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,729,000 after acquiring an additional 918,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,666 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,808,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,390,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after acquiring an additional 970,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $50,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,993.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $76,773.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,049.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $50,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,993.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,695 shares of company stock valued at $573,306 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

