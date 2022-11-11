Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) rose 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.23). Approximately 4,743,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 5,172,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.19).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 120 ($1.38) to GBX 110 ($1.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Supermarket Income REIT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.62. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 972.73.

Supermarket Income REIT Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Supermarket Income REIT

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.49. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 53.82%.

In other news, insider Vincent Prior purchased 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £20,003.37 ($23,032.09).

About Supermarket Income REIT

(Get Rating)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.