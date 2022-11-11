SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.21. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 301,978 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SPCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on SuperCom in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SuperCom in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
SuperCom Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $8.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom
An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
Featured Articles
