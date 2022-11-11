Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.66 and last traded at $24.66. 1,659 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 315% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sumitomo Realty & Development from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment leases and manages office buildings, rental apartments, etc., as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

