Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Srikant M. Datar Sells 300 Shares

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SYK opened at $218.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.16. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 333.3% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.74.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

