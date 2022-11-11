Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Strattec Security from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Strattec Security Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.31. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strattec Security

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.71). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $123.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 2,100 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $69,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at $354,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Strattec Security by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 20.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 13.1% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 179,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 638,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

(Get Rating)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.