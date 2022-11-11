StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Update

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,744,800 shares, a growth of 234.0% from the October 15th total of 522,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,448.0 days.
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
SVAUF remained flat at $4.21 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.
StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.0021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
Featured Stories
