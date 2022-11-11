StockNews.com Lowers Valhi (NYSE:VHI) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Valhi Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of VHI opened at $23.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $663.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.55. Valhi has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $54.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Valhi Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Institutional Trading of Valhi

Valhi Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VHI. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Valhi during the third quarter worth about $647,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Valhi by 15.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Valhi by 226.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valhi during the second quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valhi during the second quarter worth about $644,000. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

