StockNews.com Lowers Valhi (NYSE:VHI) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
Shares of VHI opened at $23.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $663.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.55. Valhi has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $54.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
