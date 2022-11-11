StockNews.com Lowers Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of FRT opened at $107.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.79.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

