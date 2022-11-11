StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AHPI opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 70.44%.
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
