StockNews.com Downgrades Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RYAAY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €17.70 ($17.70) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €21.00 ($21.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.95.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $75.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.47. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $125.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ryanair

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 939,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,902,000 after purchasing an additional 84,730 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 217,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 49.7% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,578,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,655,000 after purchasing an additional 856,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

See Also

