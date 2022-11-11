StockNews.com Downgrades Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RYAAY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €17.70 ($17.70) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €21.00 ($21.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.95.
Ryanair Price Performance
Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $75.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.47. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $125.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
