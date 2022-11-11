StockNews.com Downgrades H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, HSBC decreased their price objective on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.97.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of HTHT opened at $33.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20. H World Group has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $49.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.18 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H World Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in H World Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 60.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H World Group

(Get Rating)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.