StockNews.com Downgrades Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to Hold

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Price Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $212.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ferrari by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares during the period. YCG LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferrari

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.