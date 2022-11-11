StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TACT stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.78. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $13.32.

Insider Activity

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $90,885.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 73,450 shares of company stock worth $272,816. Company insiders own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.