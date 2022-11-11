Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for November 10th (AMBC, ATEN, ATO, CNHI, CRNT, DMLP, EE, FOXA, NERV, ORAN)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, November 10th:

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Ambac Financial Group Inc alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.