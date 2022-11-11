Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for November 10th (AMBC, ATEN, ATO, CNHI, CRNT, DMLP, EE, FOXA, NERV, ORAN)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, November 10th:
Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
