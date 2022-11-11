Stephens Trims Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Target Price to $5.00

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on YELL. Vertical Research cut shares of Yellow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yellow from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Yellow alerts:

Yellow Trading Up 21.2 %

NASDAQ:YELL opened at $3.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.89 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.90. Yellow has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Insider Transactions at Yellow

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Yellow news, CFO Daniel L. Olivier bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 332,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,626.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELL. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yellow during the second quarter worth $44,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yellow during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Yellow during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.