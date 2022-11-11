Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Update

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 856,400 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the October 15th total of 539,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,564.0 days.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLJF traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.68. 250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $34.52.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.